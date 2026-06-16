Command centers monitoring traffic, making changes in real time during FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — While thousands of people pack Atlanta for the FIFA World Cup, nearly a dozen command centers are keeping traffic running smoothly.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna got an inside look at the Atlanta Integrated Command Center, one of 10 watching everything from security to traffic.

“We have been active since six this morning. Monitoring conditions, monitoring traffic and coordinating,” Atlanta DOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness said.

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Atlanta DOT is working alongside the Georgia Department of Transportation and police to keep everyone moving safely.

“What you’re not seeing is also how we’re changing our traffic signals using AI to ensure a smooth flow in and out of the facilities,” Caviness said.

He says that many cars and nearly every phone are communicating with traffic lights and GPS services to send information to the command center so authorities can make changes in real time, including how long a light stays green.

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“We were able to remote into an intersection and using the data that we have in front of us, we’re able to make changes, and that could be changes to green time, that could be changes to pedestrian time,” Caviness said.

He says that every two hours, the command centers are talking to one another to make sure they’re all on the same page.

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