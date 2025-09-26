Cobb family saved from burning home by child asking for drink of water tour new house

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County family that barely escaped a fire that destroyed their home last Christmas is getting an early Christmas this year.

The Berkencamp Family has suffered a great deal of loss, but they still feel very lucky thanks to little Henry.

It was a few days after Christmas that the family home burned to the ground.

“(Henry) came into our room around midnight to get a drink of water, and it was five degrees outside. And so, I went to his room to get his blanket. That’s when I smelled smoke,” Henry’s mother, Lisa Berkencamp, said.

Local contractor Jeff Cain wanted to help.

TRENDING STORIES:

He guided the Berkencamps through the insurance process and has built them a new home.

Friends in the neighborhood opened their hearts and wallets through fundraisers, and on Friday, Cobb County firefighters returned to the neighborhood to meet all of the children who live on the block.

“Firefighters are our friends. Nothing to be scared of. They’re here to help us. The last time they saw a fire truck, they were scared to death,” Cain said. “I lost my grandmother in a house fire in 1992. So, it is personal.”

Lisa Berkencamp told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that it’s been hard, but they’re grateful for all the love and grateful that Henry wanted a drink of water that night.

“By the time we were out the front door, that’s when the smoke alarms started going off. Within a minute, the house was engulfed in flames. We really do think that this guy waking up saved our lives,” Lisa Berkencamp said.

The family will be moving into their new home soon.,

©2025 Cox Media Group