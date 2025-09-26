3 yogurts a day helped oldest woman live to be 117, study says

Maria Branyas Morera, who died in 2024, was recognized as the world’s oldest living person, having lived to 117 years and 168 days.

A study credits her lifestyle, including three yogurts a day, as part of the reason she lived so long.

Research conducted on Morera’s longevity suggests that her remarkable lifespan was due to a combination of healthy lifestyle choices and good genetics, El Pais reported. Researchers examined her genome, analyzed blood and other biological samples to uncover potential factors contributing to her long life.

Morera, born in the United States but a long-time resident of Spain, enjoyed a lifestyle that included living in the countryside, engaging in moderate exercise, and abstaining from alcohol and smoking. Her diet was rich in olive oil and Mediterranean-style foods, which are often associated with health benefits.

A notable aspect of her diet was her daily consumption of three servings of yogurt. Researchers believe this habit may have helped maintain her gut microbiome in a state similar to that of a much younger person.

The findings from the study of Maria Branyas Morera’s life provide intriguing insights into the potential factors contributing to longevity, highlighting the importance of both lifestyle and genetics.

