Clark’s Christmas Kids has more children than ever for you to help make wishes come true for

ATLANTA — Some 10,000 foster kids all over Georgia have wish lists for Christmas, and volunteers have a wish list too: That you can help!

And one of those people who is stepping in to make those wishes come true is Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard.

He’s doing it through his annual Clark’s Christmas Kids, which collects and then distributes thousands of gifts for Georgia’s foster children.

“If they have thoughts or prayers, whatever it is, I need them because we’ve got to take care of these children,” Howard said.

But this year, there are 2,000 more children on the list. A few new counties joined the program, and there are more children who, through no fault of their own, are spending the holidays away from their families.

“We have three different locations where you can come and you can pick out a child that you’d like to buy a gift or gifts for, go shop for them, and drop them off. And so, we have the old school and the new,” Howard said.

You can also go to ClarksChristmasKids.com, which shows how many gifts are still needed, and you can pick out a child or children to buy a gift or gifts for.

“You see their ages, you see their names, and what they wish for. If you don’t have time for that, just click the donate now and I’ll take your money, and we’ll take care of it for one of those children,” Howard said.

This is the 35th year for Clark’s Christmas Kids. CLICK HERE for more info on how you can help or donate.

