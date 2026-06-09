City hopes new ‘No Turn on Red’ signs will help lower number of people being hit by cars

ATLANTA — New “No turn” signs have gone up throughout midtown and downtown, with the hope of stopping drivers from turning on red.

A new ordinance went into effect last year, but it’s only now that they’re placing the signs to alert drivers.

Along with the many additions to roadways in the lead-up to the World Cup, drivers will now notice more and more signs saying “No Turn on Red.”

“Cars are not going to stop if they don’t have a sign,” said Max Peauprun, who was walking through midtown on Tuesday.

Atlanta’s City Council approved the ordinance in 2024, and it took effect at the end of 2025.

But the sign didn’t start going up until now.

However, some say it will take more than signs to make a difference.

RELATED STORIES:

“Just like now, not to call out this car, but he’s looking to turn right on red. A lot of people are ignoring the signs, or they’re acting like they don’t see the signs,” Faye Kester told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan. “It might need some reinforcement. Unfortunately, they might need to start a campaign to tell people to look up, but I think people are missing the signs.”

The hope is that this will help reduce the number of pedestrians who are hit by cars.

A study from 2022 from the District Department of Transportation found that the “No turn on Red” signs in Washington, D.C. led to a 92% decrease in drivers failing to yield to pedestrians.

However, the signs are not at all intersections in midtown, and some drivers say that it’s already slowed traffic in some locations.

“Yes, there are cars here, but there are also walkers,” Kester said.

It’s a law in other walkable cities like New York City, and those who live in parts of downtown and midtown where the signs are, say it’s the smart thing to do.

“If you want to have a walkable city, that includes being aware of bikes and scooters and pedestrians,” Kester said.

©2026 Cox Media Group