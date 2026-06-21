City council exploring liquor license moratorium for part of downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council is taking another look at pausing any and all liquor license permit requests and applications for six months in a prominent part of the downtown area.

The moratorium was one of multiple recommendations made by a city task force in the wake of a mass shooting in July, when almost a dozen people were shot.

Liliana Bakhtiari proposed a 180-day liquor license moratorium for the Edgewood Avenue Corridor of Atlanta in January.

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City officials attempted to block all liquor license requests for 180 days, but the legislation cycled back and forth between full council and committees.

According to city documents, the Corridor extends from Five Points in downtown Atlanta all the way to Sweet Auburn in the Old Historic Fourth Ward.

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The section of Atlanta that makes up the Corridor is considered one of the city’s “most iconic cultural and nightlife destinations,” according to Mayor Andre Dickens, in previous comments about the July shooting and the need for change.

The resolution is expected to come back before the Atlanta Public Safety Committee on Monday afternoon, with Bakhtiari still sponsoring the months-long moratorium.

Should the moratorium pass the committee, and eventually a full council vote, the liquor license moratorium would apply to any alcohol license requests in the Edgewood Avenue Corridor, with few exceptions.

Council documents say the moratorium will not apply to any application submitted prior to the effective date, renewal applications or special permit applications for the sale of alcohol.

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