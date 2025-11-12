City celebrates completion of Juniper Street redevelopment in midtown, 15 years in the making

ATLANTA — Some 15 years after the idea to overhaul Juniper Street in midtown Atlanta, the project is now officially complete.

The CEO of the Midtown Alliance, Kevin Green, said every time he sends out a quality-of-life survey, those who respond want to see the streets of midtown friendly towards pedestrians, and that was how leaders envisioned a now re-made Juniper Street.

“98% of the people that responded wanted us to prioritize people on foot,” Green said. “We just hope that it feels better than it feels safe, you never feel like you’re putting your life at risk to get across the street or to travel on foot.”

After the 20-month-long project, which cost more than $8.5 million, Juniper now has bike lanes, LED lighting, and wider sidewalks.

The remake is a 12-block stretch of Juniper from 14th Street to Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The upgrades were made to connect businesses to residents, to popular tourist spots, something that will be a high priority come next year’s FIFA World Cup.

“It’s a constant adventure, but these projects have got to get moving and they’ve got to get delivered because people are ready for them,” Atlanta City Council person Carden Wykoff said.

Wykoff said being able to roll over smooth sidewalks separated from traffic makes a huge difference.

“It does ultimately improve accessibility, and for me, that is personal,” Wykoff said.

“Throughout the day, you’ll see strollers, wheelchairs, bikes. It’s a mix. We need to provide safe ways for them to get around, and this project accomplishes that,” Green said.

There are five more construction projects happening right now.

Green said that is the sign of a successful city. He also said the grid system means people always have alternative ways to get around construction in midtown.

