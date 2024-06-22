City of Atlanta opening cooling center as temperatures rise

ATLANTA — As we get deeper into summertime in the South and it’s getting hotter, the City of Atlanta is opening a cooling center.
The center will be located at Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center on William Holmes Borders Drive SE, according to the mayor’s office.
It’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says temperatures will soar into the upper 90s over the weekend and stay high through early next week.
City officials say they’ll also be giving away water to those in the cooling center.
