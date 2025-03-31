City of Atlanta to launch ‘legacy business’ support program

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced, in partnership with Invest Atlanta, that it was launching a new program to support businesses in the city that have worked for 30 years or more.

The program, described by officials as Atlanta’s “first legacy business program,” is meant to “recognize, promote and sustain vital businesses within the community” by providing grants for improvement and encouraging residents and visitors to shop at and go to these businesses.

“In a world that is rapidly changing, one thing remains constant—the culture and character of our local legacy businesses,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “These beloved establishments have shaped our community, providing not just goods and services but also a sense of identity and connection. Local legacy businesses are the backbone of our neighborhoods, the storytellers of our city and the innovators of our economy.”

The program will be called the Atlanta Local Legacy program and will have three components, according to city officials.

An Atlanta Local Legacy business registry : Eligible businesses will have a profile on an online registry, available as a website and mobile app, allowing interested customers to find and patronize their business. Legacy business owners can submit their profiles here.

: Eligible businesses will have a profile on an online registry, available as a website and mobile app, allowing interested customers to find and patronize their business. Legacy business owners can submit their profiles here. A Legacy Empowerment Grant : Eligible businesses can apply for a reimbursable grant up to $5,000 that can be used for business processes modernization.

: Eligible businesses can apply for a reimbursable grant up to $5,000 that can be used for business processes modernization. A Small Business Improvement Grant: Qualified legacy businesses in designated Tax Allocation Districts can apply for up to $50,000 in grant funding for construction and improvement projects.

“There are more than 400 legacy businesses throughout the city of Atlanta,” Dr. Eloisa Klementich, President and CEO of Invest Atlanta, said. “Supporting these businesses means investing in not only the heritage of our city but also the local economy and job creation. Legacy businesses employ more than 11,000 people and bring more than $3 billion in revenue to the city.”

To be eligible for the program, businesses must be in the physical limits of Atlanta, have a current Atlanta business license and be in operation for at least 30 years.

For more information on the grant program, click here.

