City of Atlanta approves bond pricing for airport projects, allowing investors to purchase

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council voted Wednesday to approve bond pricing for several capital projects underway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

An airport spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News that now the $235 million in bonds were approved, the bonds can be purchased by investors to fund the capital projects.

That means the bonds for the Rental Car Center and SkyTrain are now available for purchase.

Airport officials said this is done instead of having to borrow the funding for the projects from a bank.

“Each bond cost a certain amount, with interest for a certain timeframe,” a spokeswoman said.

The bonds are to support work on the CONRAC facility, or the Consolidated Rental Car Center, which includes the RCC and SkyTrain.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group