Childish Gambino making stop in Atlanta on upcoming tour

ATLANTA — Donald Glover, musically known as Childish Gambino is stopping in Atlanta on his upcoming tour.

Glover will make a stop at State Farm Arena on Sept. 2 alongside WILLOW as part of the upcoming World Tour that will kick off later this summer.

He recently released ATAVISTA, which he says is a finished version of “3.15.20″, the album he released four years ago.

Glover tweeted that he plans to release a new album this summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 40-year-old who grew up in Stone Mountain has been a prominent name in entertainment and music for more than a decade at this point.

Most notably, Glover starred in the critically acclaimed FX comedy “Atlanta,” for which he was also an executive producer and writer. The show ended in 2022 after four seasons.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday on Friday at 10 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Lecrae and Young Dro remind teens that no matter what they're going through, they're not alone. (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group