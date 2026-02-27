Check your fridge! Cottage cheese sold at Georgia Walmarts being recalled

ATLANTA — If you’ve bought cottage cheese recently, you might want to check your refrigerator.

Containers of cottage cheese sold at Walmart locations in 24 states, including Georgia, are being recalled.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc. is issuing the recall because it says some of the dairy may not be fully pasteurized.

While no one has reported being sick or hospitalized because of the cream cheese, dairy that hasn’t been fully pasteurized can pose serious health risks.

The affected products are Great Value brand fat free, lowfat and 4% milkfat cottage cheese containers. All of the products have expiration dates between April 1 and April 3, 2026.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the pasteurization process kills off disease-causing germs. They say that consuming non-pasteurized dairy products can expose you to e. Coli, salmonella and more.

