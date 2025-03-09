Check your clocks, today we ‘sprang forward’ for Daylight Saving Time

ATLANTA — Daylight Saving Time began today, Sunday, March 9.

At 2 a.m., we skipped an hour to make it 3 a.m.

Your manual clocks (most microwaves, ovens, car radios, bedside alarm clocks), will need to be adjusted one hour forward.

Most cell phones have automatically been adjusted.

It’s not just the United States that observes Daylight Saving Time.

Most of Canada and about 40 other countries also change their clocks twice a year.

There are two US states that don’t observe Daylight Saving Time, Arizona and Hawaii.

US territories like American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands don’t either.

Here in Georgia, sunrise will happen at 7:55 a.m. and sunset will occur at 7:41 p.m. today.

Will it always be this way?

That remains to be seen.

Federal law permits states to opt out of Daylight Saving, but does not allow them to observe it year-round.

Other than Arizona and Hawaii, there have been efforts by about two dozen states in the past to do away with the time change, but those efforts did not pass.

The most recent bill that had a real chance to do away with Daylight Saving Time was introduced and passed by the Senate in 2022 but died when the House failed to act.

