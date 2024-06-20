Channel 2’s Jorge Estevez among grand marshals for 2024 Atlanta Pride festival and parade

ATLANTA — You see him every evening on Channel 2 Action News but what a lot of people don’t see is the work Jorge Estevez does off the camera.

The Atlanta Pride Committee announced Thursday that Estevez is among the people who will serve as grand marshals for this year’s pride parade.

“Estevez has used his platform to champion LGBTQ+ issues and bring visibility to the community. This Emmy-award-winning anchor uses his platform to educate and inform the public, promoting understanding and acceptance,” the Pride Committee said in a news release.

Estevez is among 8 people and organizations that have been named as grand marshals for this year’s festival. The others include:

Amber Moore, executive director of Real Bois Talk Inc.

Atlanta Freedom Bands

Dr. Elijah Nicholas, founder and chairman of The Global Trans Equity Project

Lost-n-Found Youth

R. Darlene Hudson, co-founder of the Southern Unity Movement

Roger Rutkowski, founder of the Atlanta Socializers and Mountain Men of North Georgia

Taylor ALXNDR, co-founder/executive director of Southern Fried Queer Pride and Mother of the House of ALXNDR

“These remarkable individuals and organizations have made significant contributions to Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community and beyond, exemplifying this year’s theme of ‘United with Pride,’” the Pride Committee said.

This year’s festival runs from Oct. 12-13 at Piedmont Park.

“The Atlanta Pride Festival has grown to welcome more than 300,000 visitors and hosts the city’s largest parade. The annual celebration will again coincide with National Coming Out Day on October 11. October is also recognized as LGBTQ+ History Month,” the Pride Committee said.

RELATED NEWS:

Thousands pack the streets for annual Atlanta Pride Parade

©2024 Cox Media Group