0 Channel 2 gives you exclusive view of Super Bowl fun

ATLANTA - When hundreds of thousands of fans are in Atlanta for the Super Bowl, Channel 2 Action News will have a view no other television station will.

Channel 2 Action News now has an exclusive SkyView Atlanta camera that’s mounted on the Ferris wheel in downtown Atlanta.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Super Bowl LIII]

If you’ve ever been inside one of the 42 gondolas on SkyView Atlanta, you’ve seen the spectacular view.

Now you can enjoy some of that view from the comfort of your home.

The operation took months of planning.

[READ: Massive tents, cellphone towers and banners going up ahead of Super Bowl]

Channel 2 engineers worked with the United Tower Co. to install a camera halfway up the 200-foot high Ferris wheel.

Armed with critical safety gear, a technician climbed 100 feet to install the camera on top of the wheel’s multicolored globe.

"You're looking at the ... (camera that is) going to be sitting just over (the) top of our globe and that's going to put it at about 110 feet when you're looking down on the park, which is a spectacular view," said Michael Montgomery, SkyView Atlanta’s director of operations.

[READ: Super Bowl LIII: What to do when you're not at the game]

When the camera is all the way to the left, viewers will see part of the Ferris wheel.

Then in a matter of seconds, we can move the camera to the right to show Centennial Olympic Park, home of the Super Bowl Live Experience.

It’s one of the best views in all of Atlanta.

"That's one of the most talked about sites that our customers see is when they look down and see the Olympic ring and fountains," said Montgomery.

[READ: Fan can buy tickets to see NFL players at Super Bowl Opening Night]

It’ll make viewers fell like they’re in the middle of all of the action.

"We're going to be supporting the NFL with their classic red, white and blue colors, and you know there may be a little surprise there, too,” said Montgomery.

SkyView Atlanta unveiled that surprise Tuesday.

Crews are wrapping the gondolas with the logos of all the teams in the NFL.

The Ferris wheel will be back open to the public Wednesday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.