Channel 2 Chief Photographer Tony Light, Clark Howard inducted into Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — On Monday night, four journalists, including two from Channel 2 Action News, were inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame.

The WSB-TV family was at the ceremony on Monday night to celebrate Channel 2 Financial Advisor Clark Howard and Channel 2 Chief Photographer Tony Light.

“I am the luckiest man ever to have the opportunity to work with so many like-minded people,” Howard said.

In 1991, Howard joined WSB-TV as a consumer affairs reporter before founding The Consumer Action Center in 1993.

In 2015, he was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Light’s career of telling stories with WSB-TV has spanned more than four decades since he started in 1977.

“For me, to tell those stories to make people feel something whether it is sadness, happiness even anger. If we can make people feel we may push them to make some goodwill,” he said during Monday night’s ceremony.

In 2018, he was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Science Silver Circle.

