Chance of strong to severe storms Saturday

ATLANTA — If you’re heading out and about today, you will need to grab the umbrella.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said there is a threat of strong to severe storms, especially across Northwest Georgia.

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“These storms could produce some damaging wind gusts, in addition to heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding,” Deon said.

There will be a chance of isolated storms throughout the afternoon, with the storms starting to ramp up later in the evening.

“You will need to be weather aware as the line of storms enters far Northwest Georgia by this evening, and we’ll still have storms around through the early part of the night,” Deon said.

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As for Sunday, the storms are expected to fizzle out by morning, with some clearing by the afternoon, and spotty showers in parts.

We’ll be tracking the storms as they move closer to North Georgia throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.

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