Center for Puppetry Arts collaboration brings puppets to metro Atlanta schools for behavior lessons

ATLANTA — The Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta has partnered with NYU’s INSIGHTS into Children’s Temperament program to enhance social and academic outcomes through puppetry in a small group of metro Atlanta schools this fall.

But they are looking for school partners in the metro area starting next year.

The collaboration aims to integrate puppetry into elementary school classrooms as a tool for fostering emotional intelligence and behavior regulation among young children. The partnership combines the Center’s expertise in arts-based education with the INSIGHTS program’s model of helping children understand their temperament traits and interact constructively with others.

“Puppetry has a unique ability to connect with students’ emotions and imaginations, and we are honored to partner with Dr. McClowry to amplify the reach of this important program,” said Beth Schiavo, Center for Puppetry Arts’ executive director.

“We are thrilled to work with the Center for Puppetry Arts, whose talents will bring the INSIGHTS puppets to life in ways that deepen children’s understanding of themselves and others,” said Dr. Sandee McClowry, professor of applied psychology at New York University and creator of the INSIGHTS program.

The partnership was facilitated by The Aytes Agency, an Atlanta-based arts and culture consulting firm specializing in strategic collaborations that expand access to education, the arts, and community impact. The Agency recognized the synergy between INSIGHTS and the Center for Puppetry Arts, noting how puppetry’s capacity to foster emotional connection could deepen the delivery of social-emotional learning.

At the heart of the INSIGHTS curriculum are four puppet characters—Coretta the Cautious, Gregory the Grumpy, Fredrico the Friendly and Hilary the Hard Worker—each representing different temperament styles. The Center for Puppetry Arts will support the expansion and delivery of these classroom experiences through puppet-based performances, educator training, and interactive workshops.

INSIGHTS has been rigorously tested and recognized for helping children, especially those in under-resourced schools, build stronger relationships, improve self-regulation, and reduce disruptive behaviors. Through this partnership, the Center and INSIGHTS will co-create a puppetry-embedded model that supports teachers and school counselors in implementing the curriculum with authenticity and creativity.

This collaboration aligns with the goals of the Georgia Literacy Act, which emphasizes comprehensive literacy instruction and student achievement statewide. By fostering emotional regulation, focus, and positive classroom interactions through puppet-assisted SEL, the program lays a foundation that can support improved literacy outcomes.

The initiative will begin in the 2025–2026 school year in select Metro Atlanta schools, with plans for future expansion.

The program is open to all schools in the metro Atlanta area. In fact, the center is seeking partner schools for bookings January 2026 forward.

Any interested schools are welcome to contact the center’s education director, Sara Burmenko, at SaraBurmenko@puppet.org for more information about the program or to book a spot.

