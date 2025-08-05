Tech expert shares ways parents can keep children safe online

ATLANTA — If the thought of keeping your kids safe online is stressful, you’re not alone.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke with a tech expert about the basics of digital safety and a free event for parents this weekend.

“It takes their attention. It’s so controlling. They miss things we say because they’re so intent with the device they’re on,” says mother of four, Adrienne Jones.

Jones and her husband have three boys, ages 11, nine, seven, and a four-year-old baby girl. As they head back to school, keeping them safe online is her top priority.

“My concern is them learning too much too fast. Seeing things that they shouldn’t see. Them being on the devices too long,” Jones said.

This weekend, Verizon retail director Sharoia Seiferth says Verizon stores will be turned into digital safety hubs. It’s what they call a family weekend, where parents can come and get their digital safety questions answered

“We can walk you through, based on age, based on where you’re comfortable, based on how much access you want, what direction to go. That’s what we’re here to do,” Seiferth said.

Jones says monitoring her kids’ online activity can be overwhelming.

“As a mom of four, I can’t stop and physically look at everybody’s device all day, every day. I have to constantly set boundaries, and I don’t know what’s too much. Should I just take them away?” Jones asked.

Seiferth says when it comes to digital safety, no matter what age your child starts with the basics:

Set screen limits on apps and devices

Create a family sharing plan so you can see your kids’ history and access their messages.

Have a no-passcode or a known-passcode policy for your teens

Use parental controls on devices and apps

Talk to your kids about cyber safety

“I don’t want them to be not in tune with what’s going on around them, but I also don’t want them growing up too fast,” Jones said.

If you have tech questions, you can stop by a Verizon location for Family Weekend to get your questions answered.

Click here or here for resources for online safety.

