‘Celebrate Juneteenth’ mural joins Atlanta skyline for holiday weekend

ATLANTA — The Atlanta skyline is celebrating Juneteenth this weekend.

Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the second largest credit union in the state, unveiled its “Celebrating Juneteenth” mural at their Peachtree Street NW location at midnight on Saturday.

The artwork sits over 450 feet in the air and is as wide as two basketball courts.

On the mural, the words, “Answer the Call: Freedom Requires Work,” pays homage to the 2,000 Black Union soldiers dispatched to Texas who enforced the emancipation of the slaves and the individuals who dedicated themselves to spreading this message across Galveston.

“In my piece, the Black Union soldier is calling to a youth in the future letting them know that freedom requires work and serves as a reminder for the African American communities of today that we have to be responsible for our own lives and freedom,” said C. Flux Sing, the local Black artist who created the digital painting. “To this day, we still deal with injustices rooted in that era, and it is up to like-minded individuals to obtain the tools to be successful. I celebrate Juneteenth in this way, honoring the conscientious and persistent ancestors who had the courage to create the lives they wanted to experience as free people here in America.”

This mural marks the latest collaboration between the credit union and local artists.

“As the public becomes more aware of Juneteenth and why it’s such a momentous day, we are honored to commemorate the holiday with this powerful mural,” said Dave Preter, president and CEO of Georgia’s Own Credit Union. “The artwork serves as a testament to the strength, resilience, and indomitable spirit of the human pursuit for freedom, and we thank C. Flux for helping us recognize the significance of Juneteenth in American history.”

Atlantans can observe the mural until 11:59 p.m. on June 19.

