CDC employees will head back to campus weeks after deadly attack

ATLANTA — Employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be back on campus next month.

ABC News obtained a copy of an email sent to CDC employees earlier this week informing them that they are expected to be back in the office by Sept. 15.

The return comes just over five weeks after a deadly attack at the federal agency on Aug. 8.

Since the attack, many employees have been working remotely.

The email came from newly-appointed Chief Operating Officer Lynda Chapman.

“Your safety remains our top priority. We are taking necessary steps to restore our workplace," Chapman wrote.

She says that they have made significant progress on repairs to the campus since the attack and will continue working until employees return.

“While these past weeks have been challenging, I am confident in our ability to rebuild our workplace and community together,” Chapman wrote.

Joseph Patrick White, 30, is accused of firing 500 shots at the federal agency, shattering windows in several buildings.

DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, 33, was shot and killed in the attack.

This also comes days after CDC Director Susan Monarez was removed from her position as head of the agency after less than a month.

At least three other CDC executives resigned their positions after Monarez was removed.

Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has been appointed acting director for the time being.

