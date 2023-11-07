Cast your vote to name Zoo Atlanta’s new baby bintlets

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta wants you to help name their new baby binturongs.

The first three little binturongs, known as bintlets, at Zoo Atlanta were born on Aug. 31 to mom Bramble and dad Baloo.

One of the three, a male, has already been named Watson by the animal care staff at the zoo.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But the other two, a male and a female, need a name!

Voting on names began Tuesday and ends on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The winning names will be announced on Nov. 30.

Voters have four names to choose from for each of the bintlets and can cast their votes at Zoo Atlanta’s website.

TRENDING STORIES:

Binturongs, also nicknamed bearcats, are native to southern and southeast Asia.

Their biggest threat is habitat loss due to conversion to agriculture, especially for palm oil plantations.

Other threats include being hunted for their meat, which is considered a delicacy in some parts of the world, and being captured for the pet trade.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

$18M in funding approved for new fire trucks for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department

©2023 Cox Media Group