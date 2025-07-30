Cargo surge amid tariff turmoil drives the Port of Savannah to its 2nd busiest year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Retailers scrambling to stock up ahead of anticipated stiff tariffs on imports boosted the Port of Savannah, one of the top U.S. container ports, to its second-busiest year ever, Georgia officials said Tuesday.

The Savannah port moved 5.7 million container units of imports and exports across its docks in the 2025 fiscal year that ended June 30, the Georgia Ports Authority reported. That’s an increase of 8.6% over the prior fiscal year and just shy of the record 5.76 million container units Savannah handled in fiscal 2022.

The growth was caused in part by a surge in cargo since President Donald Trump returned to office in January promising heavy tariffs on China and other U.S. trading partners. But double-digit increases Savannah saw during the spring months were followed by a sizable drop in June container volumes as Trump’s on-again, off-again tactics continued to fuel uncertainty.

“It’s just going to be this very up-and-down time until things get settled,” said Georgia Ports Authority CEO Griff Lynch, who praised Trump’s trade deal with the European Union as a step toward restoring stability. “I’m sure all of it will come together. It’s just a matter of timing.”

The Port of Savannah is the nation’s No. 4 seaport for cargo shipped in containers, giant metal boxes used to transport goods ranging from consumer electronics to frozen chickens by ship, rail and truck.

Uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariff policies has resulted in gains, at least in the short term, at other major U.S. ports. A 90-day pause the Republican president placed on new tariffs announced in April gave American retailers and manufacturers a window to build up inventories ahead of new price hikes.

What happens to trade volumes in the coming months may depend on a big deadline Friday, when dozens of countries face increased tariffs on goods shipped to the U.S. if they don’t reach a deal with the White House.

The Port of Los Angeles, the top U.S. container port, reported its busiest June ever to close out fiscal 2025 with 10.5 million container units handled — a 14% increase over the previous year.

At the Port of New York and New Jersey, the biggest East Coast port, container volumes from January through May were up 6.5% compared to the same period last year.

Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, told reporters earlier this month that Trump’s tactics have created a “whipsaw effect” as shipping volumes slow down with new tariff announcements, then surge suddenly to take advantage of delayed tariff start dates.

The National Retail Federation is forecasting that cargo containers shipped through U.S. ports will drop by double digits from August through November.

At the Port of Savannah, container volume jumped 22.5% in March to 533,995 units and remained above 500,000 container units through May. The streak ended in June, when container volumes fell 9.6% compared to a year earlier.

Georgia’s nearby Port of Brunswick saw automobile shipments drop 2.2% as it moved 811,042 cars and trucks in fiscal 2025. Lynch said tariffs on auto imports factored into the decline. Last year, Brunswick was the top U.S. port for automobiles after passing the Port of Baltimore, which was shut down for weeks after the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Cargo volumes appeared flat in July said Lynch, who anticipates another decline in August. But he said he’s optimistic the turbulence won’t be prolonged.

“If they can nail these tariffs down, we’ll get back to normal trade,” Lynch said.

This story has been corrected to show that automobiles shipped through Georgia declined 2.2% in fiscal 2025, not 16%

