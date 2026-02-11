Busy Atlanta road to close for 6 weeks for sewer construction, repairs

ATLANTA — The Department of Watershed Management announced a busy road in downtown Atlanta would be closed for six weeks for sewer repairs.

DWM said Decatur Street, one of the original seven main streets in the City of Atlanta, would be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting on Friday for six weeks of construction, weather permitting.

Officials said work would be in progress from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday during the repair period.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the department, the emergency sewer repairs are part of a compliance obligation for a regulatory consent order.

During the repair process, work crews will remove and replace sewer mains in an effort to repair defects and increase the city sewer system’s capacity.

Signage and other traffic control measures will be in place to guide drivers around the work zone, and city officials said residents and businesses in the work area will still have access to their homes, mail and package delivery, as well as emergency services and trash collection.

The road closure will be at 349 Decatur Street SE, between Hill Street SE and Hilliard Street SE.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group