Bulk buying: Clark Howard breaks down when buying bigger is better

ATLANTA — Buying in bulk is a strategy many of us use to try to get more bang for our buck. But does it save you money?

“I’ll admit it, I’m obsessed with the warehouse clubs because their markups are so much lower than the normal in retail,” Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard said. “But you gotta know where the real bargains are within those ultra-wide aisles.”

“Things that I know that I’ll use, I’ll buy in bulk,” shopper Susan Faldesz said. “It certainly, for me, turns out to be less expensive and more convenient.”

“I think it just makes more sense to buy more,” shopper Julia Carrier said.

And that is the first key to saving, especially with perishables - make sure you’ll use them up before you have to throw them away. “It’s your money. I don’t want you to waste it!” Clark said.

To make sure something is really a deal, double-check the prices at the warehouse club versus other stores. If it’s a great sale, stock up!

Another way to save is store coupons. "For Sam’s Club and Costco, they have their own coupons or versions of coupons that you can use," Clark said. “But my biggest way to make warehouse clubs work for me... I never get a shopping cart. Why? Because the more you have that cart the more things you’ll buy you want but you don’t need. Then you’ll kill the savings!”

