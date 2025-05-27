Residents in Buckhead neighborhood say they haven’t had water for over 24 hours

ATLANTA — Several residents in Buckhead report that they haven’t had running water for over 24 hours.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said it is investigating the water outage in the area of Nancy Creek Road and Northside Parkway.

The department first posted a notice about reports of water outages and low water pressure in the area on Sunday night.

Crews have continued to inspect all valves in the area, but said they have not been able to locate any water main breaks as of Monday night.

The city offered residents free bottled water on Monday at the tennis courts at 1424 West Paces Ferry Road.

