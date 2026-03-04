Buckhead apartment building evacuated for carbon monoxide alarm

ATLANTA — A carbon monoxide alarm went off at an Atlanta apartment building on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the Aster Buckhead on Pharr Court South NW off Pharr Road just before 9:30 p.m.

One person is being treated for possible exposure, but it’s unclear if anyone else was affected.

Fire officials say that efforts to ventilate the building were focused on the first floor and basement.

Crews were able to identify and contain the source of the carbon monoxide.

Now that there are safe readings in the affected areas, residents are being let back into their homes.

