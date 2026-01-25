Brine truck hit by driver leads state officials to call on Georgians to stay off roads during storm

ATLANTA — Georgia’s head of the Department of Public Safety says they have responded to hundreds of calls since Saturday night as an ice storm began bearing down on North Georgia.

In total, DPS said it had responded to 775 calls since 6 p.m. Saturday during a briefing on Sunday afternoon.

The agency’s director commissioner, Col. William Kitchens, said that one of those calls was about someone who hit a brine truck that was pretreating roads, along with a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officer’s SUV.

“Not only did that cause a little time that they were down, they were not able to treat the roads, but then we also had to get new vehicles out so we could start re-treating the roads,” Kitchens said on Sunday afternoon.

Kitchens urged Georgia drivers to stay in and off the roads throughout Sunday as more rain led to more icy conditions across the area.

“We ask you, when you see those people, give them extra space, let them do their job. If you must get out and move, please drive the appropriate speed,” Kitchens said.

“Failing to slow down, stay alert, or move over puts lives at risk, including the people working to keep Georgia’s roads safe,” DPS said in a post on Facebook.

