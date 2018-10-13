  • UPDATE: I-75/85 reopens after police activity shut down lanes

    Updated:

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Northbound lanes of I-75/85 near the 17th street bridge have reopened after a police situation shut down lanes in both directions. 

    Emergency vehicles are still blocking most of the southbound lanes. 

    One man has been taken into custody safely. 

