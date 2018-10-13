UPDATE: I-75/85 reopens after police activity shut down lanes

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Northbound lanes of I-75/85 near the 17th street bridge have reopened after a police situation shut down lanes in both directions.
Emergency vehicles are still blocking most of the southbound lanes.
One man has been taken into custody safely.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police: Bowling ball smashed on employee's head during assault at bowling alley
- Combined funeral held for 4 sisters, 4 family members killed in NY limo crash
- Bodies of 11 infants found in ceiling of funeral home, police say
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}