  • BREAKING: 2 people shot near Five Points MARTA station

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a double shooting near the Five Points MARTA station and Underground Atlanta Saturday evening. 

    Viewers sent Channel 2 Action News photos of multiple police cars in the area and streets blocked off by police tape. 

    Police said both a man and a woman were shot multiple times near Alabama and Broad streets. It's unclear if a suspect is in custody.  

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene working to gather more information. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories