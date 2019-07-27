BREAKING: 2 people shot near Five Points MARTA station

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a double shooting near the Five Points MARTA station and Underground Atlanta Saturday evening.
Viewers sent Channel 2 Action News photos of multiple police cars in the area and streets blocked off by police tape.
Police said both a man and a woman were shot multiple times near Alabama and Broad streets. It's unclear if a suspect is in custody.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene working to gather more information.
We just arrived at the scene. This is what it looks outside the Five Points Marta Station pic.twitter.com/1rfDpstO6x— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) July 27, 2019
