  • BREAKING: 13-month-old baby shot in southwest Atlanta, police say

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a 13-month-old girl was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday evening.

    Police said officers responded to a person shot call at Piedmont Ave. and Decatur St. SE. around 5:30 p.m.

    The mother flagged down an officer and said the child had been shot in the hand. 

    Officers escorted the mother and the child to Scottish Right Medical Center. The baby was alert, conscious and breathing. 

    The mother told officers two men were in a fight and started shooting at each other at Ira St. and Fletcher St. when the baby was shot. 

    Officers are searching for the suspects. 

    We're working to learn more about this developing story for updates on Channel 2 Action News at wsbtv.com.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories