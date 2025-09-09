Brand new, $18M southwest Atlanta police precinct coming soon

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has begun construction on a new Zone 4 precinct on Cascade Circle in Southwest Atlanta, marking a significant step in the area’s revitalization efforts.

The project, which has been allocated $18.8 million, aims to replace the original precinct built 41 years ago, providing modern amenities and facilities for officers.

“This is important for me because this is the community, Zone 4 community that raised me,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, who participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

The new precinct will feature a 21,000 square foot, two-story building equipped with roll call rooms, training rooms, officer lockers, and a fueling station.

This will allow officers to maximize their patrol time by refueling on-site.

Construction is expected to take about 15 months. During this period, Zone 4 officers will operate out of a temporary location on York Avenue, near the West End.

The development of the new precinct is part of a broader effort to rejuvenate Southwest Atlanta, which has recently seen the reopening of Cascade Road after extensive construction.

In addition to the precinct, a new golf and senior center is under construction at John A. White Park, further contributing to the area’s transformation.

