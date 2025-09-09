Witnesses say football coach shoved 12-year-old before he collapsed at practice in S. Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — South Fulton police are investigating after a 12-year-old had to be airlifted to a hospital during football practice.

People at the practice told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that the child wasn’t hurt playing football.

Witnesses say his coach pushed him with such force the boy collapsed shortly after.

Plumes of dust filled the air Monday in the moments a 12-year-old was transported by helicopter from Old National Park after suffering a severe injury.

Jill Lindsey says she came to the park after hearing about the incident and was stunned to learn of the child’s injuries.

“I don’t think a coach that mistreats a child should be a coach,” she said.

