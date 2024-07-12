Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta make salsa and do the salsa

ATLANTA — Ruby Kirkwood, 10, and friends say the best recipes have the best ingredients.

“Yeah, they come from roots underground. When you plant seeds,” Ruby said.

Seeds that grow into vegetables which they use to make salsa.

“We love how we made it, and we love to share it with everybody,” 6th grader Jake Perez said.

Jake and Ruby are part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s cooking and gardening program.

Over the last few months, dozens of children grew and harvested the produce.

On Wednesday, they donned chefs’ hats to create sauces that were absolutely delicious.

“Not only can they learn how to create something healthy at home, but also, it’s a future. Hey, this is a career,” the club’s vice president of youth development Marlon Montgomery said.

It was also a contest. Former Atlanta Falcons lineman Cliff Matthews was one of the celebrity judges.

The annual “Salsa, Salsa” as it’s called was sponsored by the Falcons Foundation and Willy’s Mexicana Grille, which also gave the Boys & Girls Clubs a big donation.

The children learned how to make salsa and “do” the salsa.

Ruby felt right at home on the dance floor and the kitchen.

“How good is the salsa,” Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen asked Ruby.

“It’s ten times! Above the world,” Ruby said.

The East DeKalb Club won the contest, and here’s the kicker: The winning salsa will be on the menu later this month at Willy’s Mexicana Grille in Roswell.

