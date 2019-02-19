Boy Scout hailed as hero for saving 12-year-old from rushing water

ATLANTA - The Boy Scout motto is “Be prepared,” and one Atlanta Scout he lived up to those words when he saved a boy from drowning over the summer on a trip in North Carolina.
Zachary Bryant, a member of Boy Scout Troop 213, was whitewater rafting with other Scouts on the Nantahala River in North Carolina in late July, when he pulled a 12-year-old boy from the cold, swirling rapids.
Council member @MattWestmoreland honored @DruidHillsHigh student/@ebenezer_atl Boy Scout Zachary Bryant. Bryant rescued a 12 yr old fellow scout from drowning during a whitewater rafting activity. Bryant thanked his parents for being great mentors and the Council for the honor. pic.twitter.com/DOkcrxqGyY— Atlanta City Council (@atlcouncil) February 18, 2019
During Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting, Bryant was recognized for his bravery and he thanked his parents for being great mentors.
