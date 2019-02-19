  • Boy Scout hailed as hero for saving 12-year-old from rushing water

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - The Boy Scout motto is “Be prepared,” and one Atlanta Scout he lived up to those words when he saved a boy from drowning over the summer on a trip in North Carolina. 

    Zachary Bryant, a member of Boy Scout Troop 213, was whitewater rafting with other Scouts on the Nantahala River in North Carolina in late July, when he pulled a 12-year-old boy from the cold, swirling rapids.

    During Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting, Bryant was recognized for his bravery and he thanked his parents for being great mentors. 

