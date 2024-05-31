Boil water advisory in place as crews work to fix multiple water main breaks in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A boil water advisory is in place in a large portion of Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

This news comes in the midst of crews working to fix two large water main breaks that have caused customers to be without water in a large area of northwest Atlanta.

The impacted area includes a large amount of northwest Atlanta from downtown to westside to midtown to southwest Atlanta.

City officials advise vigorous hand washing or showers with soap and tap water for the time being. Also, if you are preparing food, officials advise using boiled water and hand soap.

Officials said repairs on the break will begin at 5 p.m. to give them time to get their crews together and give homeowners and businesses time to prepare to potentially not have water for an unspecified amount of time.

A spokesperson from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that the break was a 48-inch transmission line that directly connected to the city’s water treatment plant.

