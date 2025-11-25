Bodycam shows Atlanta apartment explosion response

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD released bodycam video Monday related to an explosion on Nov. 18 that destroyed half of an apartment complex at 445 Markham St.

Atlanta PD said officers arrived at the scene shortly after 11:03 p.m., finding the second floor of the building leveled and small flames still burning. They quickly moved to check for injured persons amid a strong odor of gas.

Officer Roulhac, along with MARTA PD officer Terry Johnson, rescued an older male trapped between stairwells, who had sustained burns.

Upon arrival, officers heard yelling from the building, indicating someone was trapped inside the rubble. They immediately requested assistance from Atlanta Fire Rescue and Grady EMS.

Grady EMS escorted all residents of the property to safety, while Atlanta Fire Rescue extinguished the remaining flames and checked for additional injured residents.

One person suffered serious burn injuries and was hospitalized, and around 40 people were initially displaced.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion remains active, with Atlanta Fire Rescue leading the efforts.

