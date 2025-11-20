Apartment explodes near Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Woman says she warned of gas smell weeks earlier

ATLANTA — A woman said she tried to prevent an apartment explosion, but the utility company would not listen.

The boom felt by residents near Mercedes-Benz Stadium happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Work crews continued to work Thursday to clear the debris, Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes learned.

One person suffered serious burn injuries and was hospitalized, and around 40 people were initially displaced.

Shirley Cain said she warned Atlanta Gas Light nearly a month earlier.

“I said, ‘When it blows up I’m telling on y’all,” Cain said. “Because I know I made a report they’ve had since Oct. 22.”

The investigation into the explosion is ongoing, but Integral Property Management, which owns the apartment complex along Markham Street, said a gas leak was caused by someone who had broken into the vacant building and was trying to steal copper.

Atlanta Gas Light is currently investigating the claims made by Cain and others. The utility company has not yet provided a detailed response to the allegations.

Efforts to obtain more information from Atlanta Fire and Rescue regarding their policy on gas leak reports and building re-entry were met with limited responses, as they referred to a statement posted on social media.

