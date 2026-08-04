Body of Georgia soldier killed in Iran war to return home Tuesday

ATLANTA — The body of a metro Atlanta soldier killed in a missile attack by Iran is coming back home.

Tyler Feehan was one of two soldiers killed in an attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on July 18.

He and Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, were the first U.S. troop deaths from direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the war.

Feehan enlisted in Hawaii but primarily lived here in Georgia.

The soldier’s body is expected to arrive at McCollum Field in Kennesaw on Tuesday afternoon. From there, he will be taken to a funeral home in Woodstock by a procession.

His funeral will take place on Friday.

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“We are completely heartbroken and devastated by the loss of life of our beloved son,” Freehan’s parents said in a statement to CNN. “We want America and the world to know Tyler lived life to the fullest and accomplished more in his 25 years than most complete in a lifetime. He was always looking forward to the next big adventure from climbing up to Everest Base Camp to trekking the El Camino de Santiago from France through Spain. He was an amazing leader that always put his troops first and loved to serve, always teaching his passion of finance and the importance of education.”

Feehan was set to be married when he returned from his deployment and then planned on attending law school.

Trump Dignified Transfer President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and others, salute as a U.S. Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, of Ozone Park, N.Y. Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

He was also just weeks away from getting a Master of Business Administration from Southern Utah University, according to the school. The university will award his degree posthumously.

He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Feehan will be posthumously promoted to the rank of captain and awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and the Combat Action Badge.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

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