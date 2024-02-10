Body found in downtown Atlanta, death investigation underway

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body that was found in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police said on Friday at 9:23 a.m., officers received reports of a body on Peachtree Street SW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they located the body of a 48-year-old man on the street.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

State website issues creates headache for Georgia business owners

©2023 Cox Media Group