Body found in car in MARTA station parking lot in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — MARTA police are investigating after a person was found dead in a car on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Brookhaven Station, where someone was found dead in the parking lot.

The station is located on Peachtree Road near Brookhaven Drive.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the parking lot and saw several police units surrounding a silver SUV.

Investigators have not identified the person or commented on how they died.

