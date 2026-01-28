Board established to oversee construction of ‘The Stitch’ over downtown connector

ATLANTA — The Stitch project is moving into a new phase as it appoints a new nine-member board of directors to oversee the park’s development.

The plan is to have a 14-acre park to reconnect parts of the city divided by the construction of the downtown connector decades ago.

Along with the board of directors, Stitch, Inc. has been formed to oversee the construction of the park.

“What began as an idea in the nineties is now an emerging reality as The Stitch will become the quilt of our city, stitching it back together and reshaping how Atlanta connects and moves,” said John McColl, Stitch, Inc. board member. “For decades, the area between Midtown and Downtown functioned as a barrier, disconnecting neighborhoods and limiting Downtown’s potential as the city grew around it.”

Officials with the project said they anticipate the project will generate more than $9 billion in economic value and 4,500 jobs to the city.

Construction on The Stitch is expected to start later this year.

