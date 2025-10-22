‘Stitch’ project receives $50 million to help create brand new community over downtown connector

ATLANTA — The ambitious Stitch project, aimed at reconnecting downtown and midtown Atlanta with 17 acres of green space, is back on track after securing $50 million in funding.

The Stitch project, which faced a significant setback when $151 million in federal grants were lost, has now secured $50 million to advance its design and construction. The project is expected to generate $5 billion in private investment and $9 billion in economic impact, creating 25,000 homes and 4,500 jobs.

“Funding is secured, with $50 million allocated to advance design and construction and the Stitch Special Services District providing a dedicated operations funding stream,” said Jack Cebe, Stitch Director.

LaChandra Burks described the Stitch as “a once-in-a-generation infrastructure project, a park and gathering place that will reshape the hearts of downtown Atlanta with better roads, with paths and bike lanes that make it easier to live, to work and to play in this great city.”

Cebe added, “Today, the vision is no longer abstract. Together with our great partners, we’re implementing the Stitch Master Plan to ignite an estimated $5 billion in private sector investment and $9 billion in economic impact.”

The Stitch project was initially jeopardized after the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which resulted in the loss of more than $151 million in federal grant funds, accounting for 75% of the cost to design and build the first stage.

Organizers from the Stitch, the City of Atlanta, Central Atlanta Progress, and the Georgia Department of Transportation are collaborating to make this plan a reality by 2030.

Central Atlanta Progress, the nonprofit community development organization behind the project, unveiled the new plans for the first phase, moving forward to obtain necessary permits.

With the new funding secured, the Stitch project is poised to transform Atlanta’s urban landscape, promising significant economic and social benefits by its expected completion in 2030.

