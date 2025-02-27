Bipartisan group of Georgia senators move to make statewide Council for the Homeless

ATLANTA — A bipartisan group of Georgia state senators filed legislation to create a statewide, interagency group to study and address issues of the unsheltered and homeless in the state.

Senate Bill 170, sponsored by Democrat and Republican party leaders, and another senator from each party, in the upper chamber, would create the Georgia Interagency Council for the Homeless to “ensure a coordinated state-wide approach to addressing homelessness” in Georgia.

As written, the bill would establish the council with 21 members appointed by the governor.

Members would come from more than a dozen state agencies, with the remaining members to include three people who have personally experienced homelessness and three members representing service providers to the homeless.

Appointed officials to the council would serve three-year terms, according to the bill, and any vacancies would be filled by an appointment at the governor’s discretion.

The council chair will be the member working for the Georgia Commissioner of Community Affairs or their appointee.

As far as duties of the council, it would be charged with surveying the state’s current resources for homeless services, initiating an evaluation of the state’s current and future needs for those services and would assist in coordination and providing statewide services to homeless Georgians.

The bill would also have the council, once established, increase how information flows between service providers and appropriate authorities as well as develop guidelines to monitor how services are provided and delivered to those in need.

The council would also work with the State Workforce Development Board and homeless shelters and public and private entities to give homeless individuals information on services they can make use of and to help them get job training and find work.

The council would also create a central resource and information center for homeless Georgians and coordinate efforts to prevent what it called the criminalization of homelessness.

The council would be assisted by local or statewide nonprofits that perform duties the council is unable to. A full meeting of the 21 members would gather once per quarter to review progress and set goals.

By Oct. 1, and each year afterward, the council would submit reports to the Governor’s Office detailing their activities, findings and a set of recommendations, if any need to be made.

Members of the council will not be paid for their positions, but would be provided with necessary expenses and daily allowances for transportation and mileage, as well as options for reimbursement of costs needed for their duties.

Funding would come from each state department a council member is from, or other respective areas as needed.

