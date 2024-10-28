Billie Eilish to host climate conference in Atlanta this weekend

ATLANTA — In between her two sold-out concerts at the State Farm Arena this weekend, singer Billie Eilish will be holding another one of her climate and sustainability conferences, Overheated.

Eilish has concerts planned for Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3 in Atlanta.

On Sunday, before her concert that evening, Overheated will happen between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the arena.

The event will feature various speakers touting the benefits of a plant-based diet, methods of sustainable fashion, and actions taken to mitigate climate change.

Overheated held two previous events in London, one last year, and a six-day event in 2022.

The Atlanta date is the first North American appearance for the conference.

Overheated is presented by Eilish and Support + Feed, an organization promoting a plant-based diet that was founded by Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird.

Tickets for the event are sold out, but it will be live-streamed on Eilish’s YouTube channel.

