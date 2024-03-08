Bill to put Narcan kits in Georgia schools clears Senate vote nearly unanimously

ATLANTA — A bill to place opioid antagonists, nominally known as Narcan kits among other brands, in Georgia public schools passed the state senate nearly unanimously.

In a 54-0-1-1 vote, where one state senator entered a no vote and one senator’s vote was excused, the Georgia Senate passed Senate Bill 395, titled “Wesley’s Law.”

As written, the legislation would put naloxone (Narcan), hydrochloride or other similar drugs approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Georgia’s elementary and secondary education institutes.

Under the proposed bill, anyone on a school campus, be it a student, visitor or school employee, may not be blocked from accessing an opioid antagonist while on school property or at a school-sponsored activity.

All of the local school systems or public schools, including charter schools, would be required to purchase and maintain a supply of opioid antagonists on campus, and must keep them in a secure location where “an individual may have an opioid overdose.”

The school systems, public and charter schools would also be required to make what the bill calls a reasonable effort to maintain their supply of the treatment, in accordance with manufacturers’ guidelines.

School personnel would also be allowed to administer the treatments to anyone believed in good faith to be having an opioid overdose under the following circumstances:

While in school

While at a school sponsored activity

While under the supervision of school personnel

Before or after normal school activities, such as while in before-school or after-school care on school operated property

School personnel would also be allowed to carry an opioid antagonist with them while in school or at a sponsored activity, or on school property.

Additionally, personnel who administer an opioid antagonist in good faith are protected from civil liability or professional discipline for providing the treatment, with an exception for “an act of willful or wanton misconduct, recklessness, or gross negligence.”

In a case of school personnel administering an opioid antagonist on campus, administrators would be required to immediately activate their emergency medical services system and contact the student’s parent, guardian or emergency contact.

The school system and public or charter schools will also be immune from civil liability related to providing opioid antagonists, with the exception of “an act of willful or wanton misconduct, recklessness, or gross negligence.”

