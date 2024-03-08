Ga. veteran who appeared in Netflix crime series shot to death, police say

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A man has been arrested in the death of a Georgia veteran who also appeared in a Netflix documentary.

John Lowden Jr., 38, was gunned down last week in Augusta. According to WJCL, he was a special forces weapons sergeant in the Army and did six tours in Afghanistan. He held the rank of sergeant first class at the end of his service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He also appeared in a short Netflix series about his bodybuilder mother, Sally McNeil, who was accused of killing her second husband. The three-part series, “Killer Sally,” came out in 2022.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Robert Ward was arrested in Lowden’s death. He’s been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ward is homeless and known to visit hotels around the area where Lowden was found, WJCL reports.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to give Lowden a soldier’s burial.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“He deserves a Viking funeral. I want to send him off with the full Honors he deserves. Semper Fidelis,” Sally McNeil wrote.

McNeil was convicted of second-degree murder in 1996 and was released in 2020.

Lowden will be buried next weekend at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in South Carolina.

At least 2 dead after crash involving car, three-wheel motorcycle, sources say

©2023 Cox Media Group