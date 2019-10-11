Big safety improvements coming to part of Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA - Big changes are on the way for the original two miles of Atlanta's BeltLine.
Construction starts in the next couple weeks on new lights and cameras.
The section from Piedmont Park to Irwin Street is dark and does not have any lighting. Many people use the popular trail during early mornings and nights.
We talked to many walkers and joggers who said they will feel safer with the upcoming changes.
"When the lights kick on, it's amazing to see the difference," one walker said.
Newer sections of the Atlanta BeltLine do have the LED light fixtures and surveillance cameras already in place.
We're getting an update on the project and what users can expect, Monday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
