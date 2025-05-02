Beyoncé’s mother is bringing her book tour to Atlanta, Tyler Perry set to moderate event

ATLANTA — The mother of music superstar Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, is bringing her book tour to Atlanta.

Knowles just released “Matriarch: A Memoir,” which talks about her life journey “through grief and tragedy, creative and romantic risks and turmoil, the nurturing of superstar offspring and of her own special gift.”

“This is a page-turning chronicle of family love and heartbreak, of loss and perseverance, and of the kind of creativity, audacity, and will it takes for a girl from Galveston to change the world. It’s one brilliant woman’s intimate and revealing story, and a multigenerational family saga that carries within it the story of America—and the wisdom that women pass on to each other, mothers to daughters, across generations,” the book’s website said.

Knowles is bringing her book tour to Atlanta on May 8 at the Tabernacle. Tyler Perry is expected to moderate the event. The stop is part of her tour that takes her across the country, and to Toronto and London.

