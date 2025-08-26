BeltLine releases plans for troubled Elleven45 Lounge, surrounding property

ATLANTA — The Atlanta BeltLine has expanded its redevelopment efforts by purchasing land around the former Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead for $18 million.

The acquisition includes six parcels along Peachtree Road and Bennett Street, creating a 3.2-acre assemblage intended for affordable housing and commercial development.

“For years, this property stood as a symbol of neglect and missed potential,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news release. “Today, we’re turning that around.”

“This acquisition lets us create a mixed-use development that serves the health care workers, employees, residents, and small business owners who make this area thrive,” said Atlanta Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs.

The BeltLine’s recent purchase builds on its November acquisition of the former Elleven45 Lounge site, which was closed following a deadly mass shooting on Mother’s Day weekend.

RELATED STORIES:

The newly acquired land will be part of the BeltLine’s Northwest Trail, connecting key locations such as Bobby Jones Golf Course, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and Shepherd Center.

The BeltLine has been actively acquiring underused properties, with more than 80 acres secured for various projects focused on below-market-rate rents.

Last week, the BeltLine issued a request for proposals to develop a nearly 14-acre property along the trail in south Atlanta.

Dickens emphasized the importance of the BeltLine’s mission to include every neighborhood it passes through, including Buckhead.

The BeltLine’s strategic land acquisitions aim to foster inclusive communities with access to essential services, supporting the vision of a connected and thriving Atlanta.

©2025 Cox Media Group